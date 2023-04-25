Little Feat releasing deluxe editions of ‘Sailin’ Shoes’ and ‘Dixie Chicken’

Rhino

Little Feat is set to release remastered deluxe editions of two of their classic albums, 1972’s Sailin’ Shoes and 1973’s Dixie Chicken.

The deluxe edition of Sailin’ Shoes will include previously unreleased outtakes from the album’s recording session, including alternative versions of “Cold Cold Cold,” “Apolitical Blues” and “Willin’.” There’s also a previously unreleased concert recorded August 28, 1971, at the Palladium in Los Angeles.

The deluxe edition of Dixie Chicken also includes unreleased session recordings, including alternative versions of “Roll Um Easy,” “On Your Way Down” and “Juliette.” There’s also a live concert recorded on March 1, 1973, at Paul’s Mall in Boston.

The newly remastered deluxe editions of both albums will be released June 23. They will both be released as a two-CD and three-LP 180-gram vinyl set and are available for preorder now.

And Little Feat fans will be able to hear them play these albums live this fall when they kick off their The Albums Tour. The tour consists of the band playing each album in its entirety, one at each show. The Albums Tour kicks off September 29 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. A complete list of dates can be found at littlefeat.net.

