Little Feet’s ‘Highwire Act In St. Louis’ getting first-ever DVD & digital release

Little Feet is set to reissue 2004’s Little Feat: Highwire Act In St. Louis on November 3.

Originally released on DVD, the concert will now come out as a Blu-ray/two-CD set, the first time it’s been available on Blu-ray and the first time it’s been packaged with the audio CD. It will also get its first-ever digital release.

Filmed in 2003, Little Feat: Highwire Act In St. Louis was a concert that celebrated the band’s more than 30-year career. The release includes the full show, with performances of songs like “Dixie Chicken,” “Willin’,” “Oh, Atlanta,” “Time Loves A Hero,” “Fat Man In The Bathtub” and more.

It also includes Little Feat Close Up In St. Louis, an 11-minute documentary that has band members reflecting on the history of Little Feet.

Little Feat: Highwire Act In St. Louis is available for preorder now.

