Little Green Army Men Are Going To Have Little Green Army Women Fighting The Good Fight Soon!

The toy company behind those little green army men says a letter from a 6-year-old girl inspired them to start making little green army women as well.

6-year-old Vivian Lord of Arkansas wrote to BMC Toys asking “Why don’t you make girl army men?”, pointing out that “My friend’s Mom is in the Army too!”

BMC’s president says the letter was ‘heartfelt’ and has announced that Green Army Women, in four different poses, will be available by Christmas of 2020.

