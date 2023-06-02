Little Richard Documentary Celebrates The Talent — And Mystery — Of A Legend

Little Richard came from gospel music and returned to it after quitting rock ‘n’ roll in the late ’50s.

He played R&B and rock ‘n’ roll and didn’t limit himself to one genre. He also didn’t define himself by one sexual identity. All this and more will be detailed in a new documentary.

Director James House establishes Little Richard’s talent, impact, and legacy in the new American Masters entry. He details Little Richard’s Elton John, Prince Harry Styles, and David Bowie.

TV clips from the ’80s and ’90s show recognition for the man who helped create rock music. Little Richard’s sexuality in the documentary is inconclusive due to his elusive statements about it over the years.

