Little River Band, ex-Chicago and Boston members join lineup of 2022 ’70s Rock & Romance Cruise

Courtesy of StarVista LIVE

After being postponed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the star-studded ’70s Rock & Romance Cruise is set to return in February 2022. The seagoing music festival is almost sold out, but a few new artists recently were added to the lineup.

The new additions are the Little River Band, former Chicago singer/bassist Jason Scheff, and ex-Boston guitarist Barry Goodreau‘s current band Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room.

These acts join a bill that already included Foreigner, The Guess Who, War, 10cc, The Family Stone, Air Supply, Melissa Manchester, Jim Messina, and Badfinger featuring Joey Molland.

The nostalgic nautical extravaganza is scheduled to set sail from Miami on February 19 and will stop on St. Maarten on February 22 and St. Thomas on February 23 before returning to port on the 26th.

Famed producer and Peter & Gordon singer Peter Asher will serve as the cruise’s host.

In addition to the many performances, the ’70s Rock & Romance Cruise will feature Q&A sessions and panel discussions with some of the artists, plus themed parties, wine tastings, trivia contests, game shows, karaoke, pool parties and more. Married couples also will have the opportunity to renew their wedding vows.

For more details about the cruise, including cabin availability, visit RockandRomanceCruise.com or call 844-466-7625.

