Little Steven and his band The Disciples of Soul releasing live 2017 Beatles tribute show as CD/DVD set

Wicked Cool Records/UMe

E Street Band guitarist “Little Steven” Van Zandt and his side group The Disciple of Souls‘ 2017 Beatles-inspired performance at the famed Cavern Club in Liverpool, U.K., will be released as a standalone CD/DVD set titled Macca to Mecca! on January 29, 2021.

The concert album and video, which also feature Little Steven and The Disciple of Souls performing of the Beatles classic “I Saw Her Standing There” with surprise guest Paul McCartney at a November 2017 concert in London, originally were included in an expanded seven-LP Soulfire Live! vinyl box set and two-Blu-ray disc collection released in February 2019.

The Cavern Club show featured a 12-song Fab Four tribute set that included renditions of “Magical Mystery Tour,” “Good Morning,” “Got to Get You into My Life,” “All You Need Is Love” and “Birthday,” plus several tunes famously covered by The Beatles, among them The Shirelles‘ “Boys,” Arthur Alexander‘s “Soldier of Love,” and Larry Williams‘ “Slow Down.”

The Macca to Mecca DVD includes video footage of the London “I Saw Her Standing There” performance with McCartney and the entire Cavern Club concert, as well as interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and a documentary about the Liverpool show that includes footage of Little Steven being honored with a brick in the venue’s Wall of Fame.

In addition, a four-CD version of the expanded Soulfire Live! box set also will be released on January 29. The collection captures performances by Little Steven and his group at various 2017 shows.

In other news, Van Zandt has written a new holiday song called “The Spirit of Christmas” that girl-group legend Darlene Love sings with actor Kurt Russell in a scene in the new Netflix film, The Christmas Chronicles 2.

Here’s the Macca to Mecca track list:



“I Saw Her Standing There” Intro

“I Saw Her Standing There”

Cavern Club Intro

“Magical Mystery Tour”

“Boys”

“Slow Down” Intro

“Slow Down”

“Some Other Guy”

“Soldier of Love” Intro

“Soldier of Love (Lay Down Your Arms)”

“Good Morning Good Morning”

“Got to Get You into My Life”

“All You Need Is Love”

“Birthday”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.