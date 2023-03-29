Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul announce special New Jersey concert

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bruce Springsteen

Steven Van Zandt may be busy on tour with Bruce Springsteen, but he hasn’t forgotten about his other band. The guitarist just announced a very special concert with the Disciples of Soul.

Little Steven and the Disciples Of Soul present Sorcery & Soulfire Live! at the Basie! is set to go down April 18 at Red Bank, New Jersey’s Count Basie Center for the Arts. The show will have Little Steven and the band “reinventing” songs from two of their albums, 2017’s Soulfire and 2019’s Summer of Sorcery, along with other fan favorites.

“Come on down,” says Little Steven, “and we’ll see what sorcery we can conjure up!”

Tickets for the show are on sale now, but fans who can’t get there still have a chance to experience the evening. The concert will be recorded and released as a concert film later this year.

This isn’t the only performance the Disciples of Soul has planned. On April 15, they’ll be the house band at the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music’s American Music Honors event at Monmouth University, where Little Steven is among the inaugural honorees.

As for the Springsteen and the E Street Band tour, it hits Detroit, Michigan, Wednesday, March 29. A full list of dates can be found at brucepsringsteen.net.

