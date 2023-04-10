Little Steven reveals his favorite Bruce Springsteen songs to play live

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are currently on their North American tour, and it certainly sounds like E Streeter Steven Van Zandt is loving it.

“This tour is really interesting, and different from what we’ve done for the past 40 years,” he tells USA Today, noting that unlike previous concerts where the set changes every night, this one has a theme and “is more like a Broadway show.”

He says, “It combines a theme of mortality with a proof of vitality. This show is a hurricane from beginning to end.”

Little Steven has toured with Springsteen for a long time and has performed a lot of his songs. So, what are some of his favorite ones to play live? “A lot of my favorites we don’t play,” he says, listing off cuts like “Restless Nights” and “Loose Ends” from the 1998 compilation Tracks, and “The Little Things (My Baby Does)” and “Gotta Get That Feeling” from 2010’s The Promise.

“But I love the show we’re doing,” Van Zandt says. “The guy has not written a song that I don’t enjoy.”

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band still have a couple of shows left for this leg of the tour. They play Long Island, New York, on Tuesday, April 11, before wrapping things up on Friday, April 14, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. They then go to Europe and the U.K. before returning to the States in August. A complete list of dates can be found at BruceSpringsteen.net.

