Little Steven sends Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin a signature bandana as he battles cancer

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Steven Van Zandt is known for wearing his signature bandana on his head, and now he’s helping Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is battling cancer, master the look. Raskin recently took to social media to thank the E Street Band member for sending along one of his signature bandanas to cover his head as he loses hair due to his treatment.

“Look what I received from one of the greatest musicians on earth, a gift I will treasure almost as much as his song ‘I am a patriot,’” Raskin tweeted. “You are about to see a step up in my chemo head-cover fashions for the next few months. Rock on Stevie, keep spreading the light.”

Little Steven soon responded to Raskin’s post, writing, “That gift is from all of us who want to thank you every day for giving us hope that there is a politician that cares about justice! Here’s to a rapid complete recovery.”

Raskin announced in December that he had been diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It is his second bout with cancer, following a 2010 colon cancer diagnosis.

