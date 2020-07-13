Live Aid Is 35

Today is the 35th anniversary of Live Aid, “The Day the Music Changed the World”. It was a global effort to “feed the world.” It raised over 80 million dollars. 1.5 billion people around the world watched, as two sold-out venues, Wembley Stadium in London, and JFK Stadium in Philadelphia, featured some of the biggest musical acts of the time. Here’s how it sounded when it began. Prince Charles and Diana were seated while this happened, July 13, 1985.

Phil Collins played both venues of Live Aid, the same day. Here started on stage at Wembley, then boarded the Concorde. Jack Nicholson and Bette Midler announced his arrival, and introduced him for his second performance, at JFK.