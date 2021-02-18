Live album and video of Lynyrd Skynyrd's 1976 Knebworth festival performance due out in April

Eagle Rock Entertainment

An archival live album and concert video of Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s classic performance at the U.K.’s Knebworth Fair festival in 1976 will be released in multiple formats on April 9.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: Live at Knebworth ’76 will be available as a DVD/CD or Blu-ray/CD set, as a limited-edition two-LP/DVD package and as a digital video.

The concert documented the Southern rock legends’ classic final lineup prior to the tragic 1977 plane crash that claimed the lives of frontman Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines and backing singer Cassie Gaines. It took place on August 21, 1976, before a crowd of more than 100,000 fans.

Also on the bill: headliners The Rolling Stones, plus Todd Rundgren’s Utopia, 10cc and more.

The footage of Skynyrd’s set was previously featured in the 1996 film Freebird…The Movie, but in that movie, the performance clips were intercut with interview segments and footage from other shows.

Live at Knebworth ’76 features Lynyrd Skynyrd’s full uninterrupted set at the festival, which included renditions of such classic songs as “Workin’ for MCA,” “Saturday Night Special,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “Call Me the Breeze,” “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird.”

As a bonus, the Live at Knebworth ’76 Blu-ray includes the full-length documentary If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd, which originally was released in 2018 and offers an in-depth look at the band’s music and history.

You can pre-order Lynyrd Skynyrd: Live at Knebworth ’76 now, and check out a trailer for the release at Eagle Rock’s official YouTube channel.

