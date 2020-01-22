Live for Watching You: Gloria Estefan gets her own 'Red Table Talk' show on Facebook Watch

Jesus Cordero

Gloria Estefan has joined the Facebook Watch, scoring her own talk show -- and it's a real family affair.

Red Table Talk: The Estefans is a spinoff of actress Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, which has been airing since 2018 on the streaming platform. Like Pinkett Smith's show, which features her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, Gloria's show will also be multi-generational: It'll be hosted by Gloria, her daughter Emily Estefan and her niece, actress Lili Estefan.

Together, the three generations of women will have "candid conversations about today’s most timely, social and personal issues with family, celebrity guests and experts."

“Red Table Talk has created a space to have open, honest and healing conversations around social and topical issues, and what’s most powerful for me is hearing people’s stories and engaging with our fans in such a tangible way on the Facebook Watch platform," said Pinkett Smith in a statement. "I’m excited to see the Estefans put their spin on the franchise and take it to new places."

Gloria added, “I’m incredibly excited to carry the Red Table Talk torch with my family in Miami. Jada and I have spoken about this a lot and feel my daughter, niece and I can tackle issues important to us and our fans with a new and fresh voice."

