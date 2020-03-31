Live from Daryl's House, featuring Daryl Hall with pals like Rob Thomas & Chris Daughtry, heading to AXS TV

Courtesy Wolfson EntertainmentMusic lovers now have another choice when it comes to quarantine viewing: Daryl Hall's long-running music series Live from Daryl's House is finally coming back to television.

AXS TV will air 14 past episodes of the award-winning show starting April 19 at 9 p.m. ET. The show, created in 2007 by the blonder half of Hall & Oates, features Daryl chatting and jamming with a variety of musical guests from various genres in a loose, living room-like setting.

The 14 episodes include Daryl's jams with former Voice coach Cee Lo Green, Jason Mraz, Chris Daughtry, Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker, the band Train, Aloe Blacc, Gavin DeGraw, Elle King, and Rob Thomas, among others.

“Hey everybody, I am happy to say that the original at home show is back on TV,” says Daryl in a statement.

“This is an incredible opportunity for music lovers of all ages to see an eclectic lineup of music legends and modern favorites put their skills on full display in a unique and intimate setting," adds AXS TV exec Sarah Weidman.

For full details, visit LiveFromDarylsHouse.com.

