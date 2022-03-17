Beth

By Beth |

Live From Daryl’s House – Here Comes the Rain Again (ft. Dave Stewart)

Daryl Hall is releasing a new solo compilation, BeforeAfter, on April 1st.  It will feature some fabulous recordings with artists that appeared on his show, Live Daryl’s House!

BeforeAfter includes these 8 previously unreleased tracks:

  • Can We Still Be Friends (ft. Todd Rundgren)
  • Here Comes the Rain Again (ft. Dave Stewart)
  • North Star (ft. Monte Montgomery)
  • In My Own Dreams
  • Laughing Down Crying
  • Problem with You
  • Our Day Will Come
  • Neither One of Us (Wants to be the First to Say Goodbye)