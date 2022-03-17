Live From Daryl’s House – Here Comes the Rain Again (ft. Dave Stewart)

Daryl Hall is releasing a new solo compilation, BeforeAfter, on April 1st. It will feature some fabulous recordings with artists that appeared on his show, Live Daryl’s House!
BeforeAfter includes these 8 previously unreleased tracks:
- Can We Still Be Friends (ft. Todd Rundgren)
- Here Comes the Rain Again (ft. Dave Stewart)
- North Star (ft. Monte Montgomery)
- In My Own Dreams
- Laughing Down Crying
- Problem with You
- Our Day Will Come
- Neither One of Us (Wants to be the First to Say Goodbye)