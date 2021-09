Today is Star Trek Day. Trekkies around the world will celebrate their favorite series today, which made its debut on September 8th, 1966. To celebrate the 55th anniversary, StarTrek.com will stream live panels throughout the day, featuring former Star Trek cast members including George Takei and LeVar Burton. Today fans can also expect new trailers for Star Trek Picard Season Two, Star Trek Discovery Season Four, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.