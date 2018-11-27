Live: MSD Teacher Protest Reassignment Decisions

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teachers are currently protesting outside of the high school in support of several school officials who have received reassignments.

According to the report, three school principals and a security specialist have received reassignments from the Broward School district after an MSD Public Safety Commission Meeting Monday.

The meeting is held to discuss school security measures and what can be done to prevent another tragedy like the one that occurred on February 14 of this year and took the lives of several students and faculty members.

While teachers and students say they asked for change, this is not the change they wanted or expected especially in the middle of the school year. Many also expressed concern that the incoming administrators will not fully understand what the school is going through since the mass shooting.

Read more.