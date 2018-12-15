Live Nation and Elvis Presley Enterprises Team Up for Graceland Concerts

Elvis Presley Enterprises and Live Nation have joined forces to bring concerts to Graceland.

Contrary to what you may think, the shows won’t be centered entirely around Elvis. The plan is to bring 50-75 shows of different genres to Graceland next year and more in 2020.

There’s a 2,000 capacity Graceland Soundstage on the grounds as well as a 464 capacity theater at the Graceland Hotel will serve as plenty of space for the shows.

An estimated 600,000 people travel each year to Graceland, and reports are many in the recording industry have shown interest in being a part of the shows.

What are your thoughts on having shows at Graceland? Who would you go to Graceland to see perform? Who should be the first artist to perform in the concert series?