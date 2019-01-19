Live: Trump speaks on ‘humanitarian crisis on southern border & shutdown’ President Trump delivers remarks on the Humanitarian crisis on our southern border and the government shutdown. SHARE RELATED CONTENT US military says airstrike in Somalia kills 52 al-Shabab extremists Trump to make ‘major announcement’ on border, DACA, & shutdown at 4 p.m. ET Ex-Chicago cop sentenced in fatal shooting of black teen Trump travels to Dover Air Force Base to see families of Americans killed in Syria Murder-suicide leaves 3 dead, 2 injured in Jacksonville Brenda Snipes resigns after DeSantis rescinds her suspension