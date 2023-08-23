Live Where Kanye Lived!

A bachelor pad once owned by Kanye West is now on the market in Hollywood Hills.

The dream house consists of three bedrooms and four bathrooms, spread out over 4,214 square feet. The rapper purchased the property in 2003 for $1.75m and is now selling it for $3.69m.

The pad boasts a modern concrete exterior, giving it a raw and natural look. The interior has hardwood floors, high ceilings and smooth Venetian plaster. Surrounded by breathtaking views of the city below, the house is equipped with a Veranda for entertaining guests.

Set over an acre of land, the house benefits from a generous amount of natural light throughout the many rooms, including multiple formal living spaces, a media room, a primary suite and bedroom with a deck.

