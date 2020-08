Kelly and Ryan are coming home–as in back to their New York studio.

On September 7th they will do a special episode, Live’s Labor Day Cookout.

The episode will feature Hilary Swank and Brett Eldredge.

Their first week back in the studio will also have Jessica Alba, Jimmy Kimmel, Josh Groban and new Dancing With The Stars host, Tyra Banks.

Kelly and Ryan have been doing their show remotely since March.

As shows return to their studios, does it give you a sense of things returning to normal?