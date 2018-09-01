Inside edition sat down with the West Palm Beach teenager who set up a clinic in the Florida-area and pretended to be a licensed doctor.

The 21-year-old who called himself Dr. Love was arrested in 2016 and sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for practicing medicine without a license.

Malachi Love-Robinson spoke out about the scandal in an exclusive jailhouse interview telling an Inside Edition reporter, he regrets what he did but still hopes to fulfill his dream of becoming a proper doctor one day.

The post Local 21-year-old jailed for posing as doctor says he still wants to be one appeared first on 850 WFTL.