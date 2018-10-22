Local 23-Year-Old Killed in Car Crash After Teen Looses Control of Car

A 23-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida is dead after a 17-year-old lost control of the vehicle he was driving and ran into the vehicle driven by the 23-year-old.

The incident occurred Sunday night near the Publix on Congress Avenue near Greenbrier Drive in Palm Springs.

According to the report, the teen, Alexis Vecino of West Palm Beach was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry north on Congress when he suddenly lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle flew through all lanes of traffic and before hitting a vehicle driven by Nicholas Woodward at the entrance of the Publix. Vecino’s vehicle then hit a utility pole before coming to a rest.

The impact of the crash sent Woodward’s vehicle into a palm tree and then a parked car which instantly killed him.

Vecino, who was not wearing a seat belt, survived the crash but was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center with serious injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the events that led up to the crash. No charges have been filed.