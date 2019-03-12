Local Family Says Funeral Home Lost their Loved One’s Body and Replaced it with Stranger

A family from Fort Lauderdale is asking for answers after a funeral home reportedly lost the body of their loved one and seemingly tried to cover it up by displaying another woman’s body at the wake.

The incident occurred Saturday night at the Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home, at 1305 NW 6th St.

According to the family, when they arrived at the wake to view the body, they immediately noticed that the woman in the casket was not their relative despite the objections from the funeral home.

“We asked her about the mole on our aunt’s face,” said Suzette Walsh, Newman’s niece. “They said that they covered it up with makeup. There was no mole there. Makeup couldn’t cover it because it’s kind of protruding out of her face.”

The family also pointed out that their loved one only had 9 toes while the woman in the casket had all of her toes.

“They said she has all five of her toes,” said Camisha Stewart, Newman’s granddaughter. “That lady is not my grandmother.”

While the family says they have received no clear answers on the part of the funeral home, another family has since come forward claiming that they believe the woman they buried on March 2nd may have been this family’s relative and that the funeral home may have switched the bodies.

“We just want to make sure that they don’t cremate this woman and act as if everything is OK,” said Walsh. “It’s not. We need to make sure that she’s at peace, and they don’t know where she is.”