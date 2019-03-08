Local Family’s Home Riddled with Bullets After Gunmen Target Wrong House

A family of five says they are in the process of relocating after gunmen targeted their home while their children were playing inside.

The incident occurred Thursday around 7:30 pm at a home on the 1600 block of Northwest 14th Circle.

According to the report, a father and three children ages 5, 8 and 10, were playing video games when suddenly a bullet came flying through the window. The home was then hit by several more bullets, that’s when the father told his boys to get down, be quiet, and then instructed them to crawl to another room.

“He said as soon as he got up, that’s when he heard a gunshot, and that’s when the bullet came through the window. When the bullet came through the window he told all the kids to get down, and he realized when he told them to crawl to the room, he realized he only had two kids,” the children’s mother Mirland Moneland, told reporters.

Moneland who was not home at the time, but received a phone call about the incident from her husband says once her family was in the other room, children’s father realized that they were missing one of the children. The father then crawled back into the other room where he found the 10-year-old had fallen asleep on the couch. She told reporters that he then grabbed the 10-year-old and brought him into the room as well.

That’s when he heard someone enter the home and say “This is not the right house.”

The family is thankful that no one was hurt during the incident but that their children will now how to live with this traumatic event for the rest of their lives. They have also decided to relocate from the home.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.