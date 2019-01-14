Local Man Accused of Threatening Ex and Putting a Tracker on her Car

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that they have arrested a man who reportedly put a tracker on his ex-girlfriend’s car and began sending her threatening text messages.

The incident occurred about a month ago in the Wellington area.

Authorities say the woman told them that her ex-boyfriend, 46-year-old John Thomas Pallerino began sending her text messages threatening to kill her. She then noticed that he’d also put a tracker on her car. The woman says when she noticed the tracker she decided it was time to make a police report.

An officer who arrived at the woman’s home to write up the report says he noticed Pallerino’s truck drive by the home several times while they were there. The officer also reported that Pallerino sent the woman several messages about seeing the patrol car in her driveway which he noted, left her shaken.

In addition to the text messages and the tracker on the woman’s car, the woman says Pallerino pretended to be her and called American Express to cancel two of her business credit cards, he printed out pictures of her at a Walgreens and threatened to ruin her life with them, followed her home from work, and he began harassing other family members.

Authorities arrested Pallerino after witnessing him following the woman’s sister in her car. He has been charged with stalking and has since been free on bail.