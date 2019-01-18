Local Man Accused of Using Fortnite Game to Lure Teen

Authorities in Florida have arrested a man they said used the popular Fortnite video game to lure a teen from central Florida to South Florida for sexual relations.

The incident occurred in Tamarac earlier this week.

Authorities at the Brevard Sheriff’s office say the teen’s family contacted them after the 17-year-old girl did not return home.

Investigators were eventually able to locate the teen in Tamarac accompanied by 41-year-old Anthony Gene Thomas.

The Brevard Sheriff’s Office worked with the Broward County Sheriffs office to bring the teen home but continued looking into the incident.

During their investigation authorities found that Thomas often worked with another unidentified suspect to lure teens into sexual relationships. According to the report, the co-conspirator would contact the intended victim and form a trusting relationship with them. The co-conspirator then would introduce them to Thomas who would manipulate the victim further by showering them with gifts and eventually a cellphone so that they could communicate directly. Thomas would then initiate a sexual relationship with the victim.

In this particular case, the co-conspirator and Thomas began communicating with the teen in the summer of last year. They formed a relationship with her then brought her to Broward County where they each engaged in sexual activity with her.

“They made contact with the victim via the ‘Fortnite’ gaming platform, which is a popular game today, obviously,” said McInerney. “There is a communication aspect to that, a chatting aspect to that. A lot of children are on there, so predators out there know that children are there.”

After receiving a warrant to search Thomas’ electronics, investigators also found photos and video of the teen in his possession.

“This case is disturbing not only because it involves child pornography but also because a popular online game was used to communicate with the victim,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody. “We have reason to believe there could be additional victims, and I am asking anyone with information about the recruiting of minors for child pornography, or any other type of sexual exploitation, to call law enforcement immediately.”

Authorities are now warning parents about the dangers of online gaming and not knowing who their children are actually communicating with, as they believe there may have been as many as 20 victims in this one particular case.

If you have any information regarding this incident or others like this, you are encouraged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.