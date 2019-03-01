Local Man Arrested After Firing his Gun During Road-rage Incident

Authorities in Pompano Beach, Florida have arrested a man who reportedly fired several shots into another man’s vehicle after the two got into an argument while driving.

The incident began in Palm Beach County Thursday morning as the two traveled south on I-95.

According to the report, the drivers followed each other into Pompano beach where one of the drivers attempted to exit on State Road 814/Atlantic Boulevard but instead turned back on to I-95 and that’s when the suspect in the other vehicle began firing his weapon.

“When the victim gets to Atlantic Boulevard, he tries to exit I-95 and turns back in. The other vehicle’s driver stopped the vehicle, stopped behind him and fired three rounds at the victim’s vehicle,” Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alvaro Feola to reporters.

The victim, 31-year-old Taishan Spicer stayed at the scene and waited for police, while the suspect 46-year-old Joseph Brown, was later located by police at a gas station near Dixie Highway. Authorities conducted a traffic stop on Brown and then brought him back to the scene of the shooting where Spicer identified him.

Brown was taken to the Broward County Jail were he faces several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and carrying a concealed firearm.