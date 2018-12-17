Local Man Arrested After Posting “How to” Bomb Videos

Authorities in Pembroke Pines have arrested a suspect they say posted several videos and other information on how to build a bomb and sympathized with ISIS.

33-year-old Tayyab Tahir Ismail was arrested Friday afternoon after investigators raided his parents home along Southwest 64th Street and 191st Avenue.

Though the police did not say what was found inside the home, they did say that investigators have been watching Ismail since 2010 after he made several threats to a homeless shelter.

According to the report, Ismail became friends with James Medina, who, in 2016 targeted a synagogue in Aventura. While investigating that case, authorities found that Ismail discussed his disdain for the United States and his desire to travel to the Caliphate with a confidential FBI source.

In December of 2017 Ismail, naturalized U.S. citizen born in Pakistan, then traveled to his home country where he picked up several copies of ISIS propaganda and returned to the US with them.

Authorities said they then found that he was running a website where he often referenced lectures given by ISIS leader Anwar al-Aulaqi, posted thousands of messages about the violent jihad, and posted a step-by-step tutorial on how to build a suicide vest.

Authorities also found that Ismail reportedly knew about Medina’s plans to target the synagogue but did not contact them about it.

Ismail has since been arrested and is facing charges of distributing information on how to make explosives.