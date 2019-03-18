Local Man Arrested After Sharing an Alcoholic Beverage with a Teen then Molesting her

Authorities have arrested a 37-year-old man who reportedly touched a 14-year-old girl inappropriately after sharing an alcoholic beverage with her.

The incident occurred in Boca Raton while the teen was at a community pool.

According to the report, the teen victim was at the pool with her 14-year-old friend, another man and the suspect, Joshua Elliot Jones.

The teen told authorities that Jones walked to the gas station to by a Four Loko drink and shared it with her and the other teen. At some point the victim says her friend and the other guy walked away from the pool, leaving her with Jones. At that point Jones reportedly began touching the teen on her breasts and vagina over and underneath her clothing and that’s when she told him to stop.

The teen then reported his behavior.

Jones was arrested and is facing charges of lewd or lascivious battery, lewd or lascivious molestation, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. As of Monday he was still being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on a $250,000 bond.