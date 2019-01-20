Local man arrested for attempted murder after shooting

Police say a 28-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting at a car full of people in West Palm Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office charged Jason Jamal Watson with attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm and felony battery with prior.

Thursday, police were called to a West Palm Beach apartment complex where two people alleged a man later identified as Watson fired at them while they were in their car, according to the arrest report.

One of the victims told police that he was sitting in his car waiting for a female friend when another woman said she would go to the store with them to pick up cigarettes.

When the trio returned, the woman, the suspect’s ex-girlfriend, spotted him and asked them to circle the parking lot to avoid him, authorities say.

The man approached the woman, shook her and chased her around the parking lot, the arrest report says.

Adding, that he also fired off a round from his gun.

Deputies arrested him, and he was booked in the Palm Beach County Jail.