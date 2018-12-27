Local man attempts bank-robbery in hopes of going back to jail

Police say a homeless man attempted to rob a bank in Palm Springs Wednesday in hopes of going back to jail.

Local authorities arrived at the Gold Coast Credit Union along South Congress Avenue to respond to reports of a robbery.

A teller told police that she encountered 58-year-old Daniel Ross at the teller window, where he passed her a note and said: “this is a robbery.”

The note read” THIS IS A ROBBERY I HAVE A BOMB ON ME,” according to the arrest report.

Ross told the witness that “he was tired of living on the streets and wanted to go back to jail,” before asking her to call the police, according to the arrest report.

Officials arrived at the scene and took him into custody.

Authorities did not find any explosive devices on the suspect, and he did not take any money from the bank, police noted.

Ross faces charges of robbery and planting a hoax bomb.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

7-year-old in Pahokee shot after playing with loaded-gun Suspected cop killer at large in Calif. in US illegally, says police House GOP says no votes expected this week, Gov. shutdown likely to continue Police: FL woman claiming to be God robs mail truck, flees on tricycle Donald and Melania Trump Makes Surprise Visit to Troops in Iraq A Man Drove a Ferrari Off the Palm Beach Dock
Comments