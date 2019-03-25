Local Man Dies After being Electrocuted While Attempting to get a Pigeon off of a Power Line

The Palm Beach County Sheriffs department is reporting that a local man has died while attempting to retrieve a pigeon off of a power line.

The incident occurred Saturday at a home on the 5600 block of Purdy Lane.

According to the report, authorities responded to the home around 3:00 pm to find 36-year-old Elian Garcia-Rivera unresponsive between a pigeon coop and chain link fence.

Witnesses told authorities that Rivera, who houses pigeons in his backyard, was using a 20-foot aluminum pole to get a pigeon off of a power line when the pole accidentally touched an active line. At that point, the witness says Rivera was thrown to the ground and did not move.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.