Local man fights with City of Riviera Beach over light poles

A Riviera Beach man claims the city is breaking the law and using his property to do it.

Fane Lozman of Riviera Beach claims the city put eight light poles on his private property on Singer Island. He says the city acknowledged the issue during a council meeting in February 2017 and even set aside money to fix the problem, but never fixed it. Now, Lozman is cutting down each pole one at a time.

What has made Lozman most irate is the fact that he was denied an electrical permit multiple times by the city. “If you are not going to give me an electrical permit, then you certainly are not going to trespass with a light pole on my property,” Lozman said.

Lozman also claims people trespass on the lot of land and even cut mangroves there. “But more importantly, they vandalized and sunk my floating home and if I had security cameras, I would have been able to videotape and maybe we would have been able to catch the guys,” Lozman said.

This isn’t the first time Lozman and City of Riviera Beach have battled, he’s won two lawsuits that went as far as the U.S. Supreme Court.“I am the only person in Riviera Beach that can’t get electricity for their property and yet I am a taxpayer,” Lozman said.

This time Lozman isn’t waiting for the Supreme Court; he’s taking things into his own hands. “Now I am going to call them up and say are you going to give me my electrical permits or do you want me to cut the rest of these down light poles,” he said.