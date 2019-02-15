Local Mother Arrested After Infant Dies While Sleeping in Bed with her

A Wellington mother has been arrested and is now facing charges after her one-month-old died while they were sleeping in the same bed.

The incident occurred in January of 2018, however, the woman appeared in court on Thursday after authorities completed an investigation into the incident.

According to the report, 33-year-old Genna Aaronson was sleeping in her bed with the infant when she was awoken by the sound of her husband screaming. The infant was found face down in the bed and not breathing. The child’s father began CPR on the infant, however, the infant did not survive.

The father told investigators that he had been sleeping in another room while the mother laid in the bed with the infant while she watched a movie on her phone. At some point, the mother then fell asleep.

While the woman’s attorney, Brad Cohen, told the court “This was an isolated incident,” state documents showed the couple brought the infant into the hospital four days before his death because the infant reportedly fell out of the bed while sleeping with his father.

Staff at the hospital reportedly warned the couple about the dangers of having an infant sleep in the same bed as them and administered a drug test to the father who tested positive for marijuana.

The mother refused to be tested.

Aaronson is now facing several child endangerment charges. A judge said she can choose between posting a $10,000 bond for her released or she can be put on an in-house arrest.