Authorities in Indian River County have arrested an 18-year-old after he reportedly shot another teen execution style.

Elisha Martin was arrested earlier this week after an investigation into the death of 16-year-old Logan Spencer led investigators to him. According to the report, Spencer’s body was found on near Fellsmere on February 8th.

Authorities say a combination of social media, home surveillance video, and neighborhood tips then led to the Martin who attended Sebastian River High School with Spencer.

Once arrested, Martin told police that he picked Spencer up late night to go shooting with him and shot him because he was convinced that Spencer stole $20,000 worth of drug money from him.

Martin is currently being held at the Indian River County Jail on no bond.