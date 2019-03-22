Local Police Officer Arrested on Domestic Abuse Charges

Authorities have arrested a Plantation police officer after allegedly battered his wife soon to be ex-wife.

The incident occurred Wednesday night at a home in Coral Springs.

According to the report, Officer Matthew Schechter and his wife hired a babysitter so that they could go to the casino. When the pair arrived home, Schechter attempted to seduce his wife but she turned him down. That’s when he allegedly punched her in the face around six times while they were laying in bed.

The wife stayed in bed and pretended to be passed out until Schedchter fell asleep. At that point, she crawled to the bedroom door and attempted to get her 13-year-old son to call the police. During her attempt, Scheduchter reportedly woke up and began strangling her.

The teen then called his father and told him that his mother had gotten beat up. This prompted the father to contact the authorities.

When authorities arrived, they found that the left side of the victim’s face was swollen and that she had multiple contusions.

She was taken to Broward Health Coral Springs where she was treated and later released.

Scheduchter was arrested and taken to the Broward County Jail on charges of domestic violence by strangulation and domestic battery. He, however, as since posted bond Friday morning.

The Plantation Police department told reporters that they have placed the officer on administrative leave without pay pending an investigation.