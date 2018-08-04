Local police officers hailed heroes after saving choking toddler

Thursday evening, the Palm Beach Gardens City Council honored two Palm Beach Gardens police officers who saved a toddler from choking to death last month.

Robert Ayala and Rafael Guadalupe were on their lunch break at the Gardens Mall when they coincidentally heard the panic in a mother’s voice as her 14-month-old daughter began choking on a chicken nugget.

Officers Ayala and Guadalupe rushed over to Ana Graham and her daughter Lucia and immediately began performing the Heimlich maneuver.

The young girl’s face was turning red before one of the officers was able to dislodge the nugget successfully.

Graham and the young child were able to leave the mall in their car instead of an ambulance.

Graham wrote a letter to the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department thanking the officers.

“There are not enough words to express my immense gratitude. You saved my daughter’s life today, and I will be forever grateful. You were quick to assess the situation and proceeded to do exactly what my daughter Lucia needed to do to pass the chicken lodged in her throat. God knew you were right next to us to help us. You also provided so much support and kindness when the issue was resolved. Thank you for being such a great person,” wrote Graham.

Security footage at the Gardens mall captured the entire incident.

Both officers involved received a lifesaving award along-side baby Lucia for their heroic action.

