Local Priest Named in Blockbuster “Predator Priest” Report

Two local priests were named in the block buster report coming out of Pennsylvania that named as many as 301 predator priests in varying degrees of accusations of child sexual abuse across the United States. One priest from Boca Raton is accused of abuse, while a priest from Palm Beach is praised for “doing the right thing.”

Here in Palm Beach County the grand jury report said Monsignor Thomas J. Benestad once employed at Ascension Catholic Church in Boca Raton in 2007 before retiring in 2009, was first Pastor Emeritus at Notre Dame of Bethlehem at St. Bernard’s Roman Catholic Church in Easton, Pennsylvania.

According to the report, a “known victim” nine years old at the time the alleged abuse started, reported to the Allentown Diocese in 2011 that Benestad sexually abused him from 1981 through 1983.

In the report, the “victim” told detectives his first memory of the abuse happened at St. Bernard’s Roman Catholic Church in Easton, Pennsylvania. A nun pulled him out of class for wearing shorts, which violated the rules.

The boy said Benestad told him not being dressed in proper attire was sinful and that he needed to get on his knees and pray.

The boy said that’s when Benestad unzipped his pants and told the boy to perform oral sex on him, according to the grand jury report.

The boy did as he was told. The grand jury report also stated Benestad performed oral sex on the boy.

Afterward, the boy claimed Benestad squirted holy water into his mouth to “purify him.”

Benestad, according to the grand jury report, denied these accusations and others levied against him.

Also named in the report but not accused is Monsignor Thomas Klinzing.

Attorneys for the pastor of St. Edward Church in Palm Beach, said their client actually tried to do the right thing for children and tried to stop abuse, but was shot down by superiors. Monsignor Klinzing’s attorney, Laurel Gift, of Pittsburgh, called Klinzing “an honest and direct advocate for the protection of children… whose “advice went unanswered and ignored.”

