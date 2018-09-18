Local Prosecutor Arrested for Shoplifting

Authorities in Broward County say they have arrested a prosecutor who was caught shoplifting at a local grocery store.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at the Publix supermarket at 18995 Biscayne Blvd in Aventura.

According to the report, employees at the Publix say the noticed a shopper later identified as veteran prosecutor Stacey Honowitz stuffing several items into her purse.

Honowitz then went through the line and paid for what was said to be around $125 worth of items in her cart, however, the items she had in her purse remained concealed in her purse.

The employees then went to check the security cameras which was evidence enough for them to go and confront her. During the confrontation, employees found that Honowitz was concealing $42 worth of beauty items in her purse and contacted police.

Honowitz was arrested and is now facing a misdemeanor charge because it was her first arrest according to authorities.

Despite the charge, however, Honowitz lawyer claims the whole incident was a mistake:

“She inadvertently did not pay for the cosmetics when she checked out and paid for her $130 groceries. She did not even leave the store after she paid. She then purchased lottery tickets and was chatting with another customer. There was no intent to commit a crime at all.”

