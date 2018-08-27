Local Resident Serena Williams Takes on the US Open Without Cat Suit

The 2018 U.S. Open starts today in New York City with the best tennis players in the world ready for action over the next two weeks in Flushing Meadow, Queens.

On the women’s side, #3 Sloane Stephens will defend her Grand Slam title for the first time today, facing 80th-ranked Evgeniya Rodina of Russia at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Six-time champion Serena Williams plays tonight at Arthur Ashe Stadium after missing the tournament last year because she was nine-months pregnant.

Her sister Venus is also playing tonight as is defending men’s champion Rafael Nadal.

Williams is also responding to the French Open’s banning of her bold new look…the black cat suit.

French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli recently told Tennis Magazine that a new dress code would be implemented at the event in the future.

“I think that sometimes we’ve gone too far,” he said. As for the catsuit in question, Giudicelli added, “(It) will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the players.”

The implication that Williams disrespected anyone, much less the game itself, by donning the formfitting design stirred controversy and backlash from her fans, but the 36-year-old tennis superstar has decided to take it all in stride.

“I think that, obviously, the Grand Slams have a right to do what they want to do,” Williams told reporters just before the Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day event at the U.S. Open over the weekend.

The Palm Beach Gardens new mom wore obligatory white when she lost in the finals of Wimbledon.

