Local Singer to be featured on American Idol

AMERICAN IDOL – “502 (Auditions)” – Season five of “American Idol” continues on ABC as superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie journey to find America’s next singing sensation. Auditions continue across Los Angeles, California; Austin, Texas; and Nashville, Tennessee, where the show’s iconic judge auditions will surprise audiences and hopefuls alike with never-before-seen twists and the second-ever Platinum Ticket winner is revealed. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest is host of “American Idol,” SUNDAY, MARCH 6 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) ALLEGRA MILES

Local singer, Allegra Miles, from West Palm Beach will be featured on American Idol this season! She will be in the second episode of the 20th season on Sunday, March 6th as she auditions in front of the all-star judging panel, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie for a chance to be the next “American Idol.”

(Season Premiere on Sunday, February 27, 8:00-10:01 p.m. ET/PT)

“American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return for season five on ABC and a milestone 20th year for the franchise overall on Sunday, February 27. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest continues his tenure as the beloved competition series’ host.

For more information on “American Idol,” visit abc.com.

Facebook: @americanidol

Instagram: @AmericanIdol

Twitter: @AmericanIdol

Hashtag: #AmericanIdol

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/americanidol

Website: americanidol.com