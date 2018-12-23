Local Strip Club Sued in Connection with Double Murder

The mother of a woman who was one of two people shot to death outside a West Palm Beach strip club last summer is suing the establishment.

A lawsuit filed this week in Palm Beach County Circuit Court by the mother of 20-year-old Crystal Rivera is blaming Spearmint Rhino Gentleman’s Club for Rivera’s death.

According to the complaint by Candida Lugo, her daughter would not have been killed if the club had adequate security in place.

The suit says that the woman was caught in the crossfire during an argument over a drug deal gone bad on June 4.

Lugo’s attorney, Andrew Yaffa, is seeking unspecified damages. His lawsuit states, “Crystal Rivera was shot and killed immediately after she was followed from the Spearmint Rhino parking lot by a known felon who had laid in wait in that parking lot and stalked the car in which she was traveling because (the club) … was negligent.”

Rivera had received a ride home from work with a friend, when the friend stopped at the club to pick up Justin Moyer, according to Yaffa. Minutes after leaving the club, Rivera and 33-year-old Moyer, a Greenacres rapper who performed under the stage name Jbo, were killed as the car was sprayed with bullets.

Weeks later, 34-year-old Hipolito Fraguela was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, in addition to charges of attempted murder and being a felon with handgun possession. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is currently in the county jail, awaiting trial.

According to sheriff’s deputies, one of Moyer’s ex-girlfriends claimed that Moyer and Fraguela previously sold marijuana and cocaine together before having a falling out.

Moyer’s mother has denied that her son was a drug dealer.