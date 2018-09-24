Local Teen Arrested for Threatening Middle School

Pembroke Pines Police say they have arrested a 13-year-old who threatened to “shoot up” Pines Middle School.

The threats were made sometime before Sunday via an Instagram group chat with 9 other teens. Police say one of the teens in the chat became concerned with the threats and alerted authorities.

Police responded to the teen’s home where the teen admitted that the whole thing was a joke.

The teen is now facing a second-degree felony for making false threats concerning the use of a weapon and has been given a notice to appear in court.

