Local Woman Arrested After Swinging Bag Full of Puppies Around

Police in Pompano Beach have arrested a woman they say began swinging a bookbag full of month-old puppies around in a bar.

According to the report, witnesses at a bar called authorities to report that a woman later identified as 27-year-old Teresa Gardner, was inside the Briny Irish Pub, located at 3440 E. Atlantic Blvd and wildly swinging around a bookbag full of Chihuahua puppies.

When authorities arrived and searched Gardner, they found four puppies and the mom trembling inside of the bag. When they attempted to arrest Gardner, she stepped aside and said “no.”

Gardner has since been arrested and charged with animal cruelty and resisting arrest. She is being held on a $1,000 bond.

It is unclear where the puppies and the mom came from.