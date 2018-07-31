Local Woman Found Shot to Death in her Home. Authorities Ask for the Public’s Assistance

Authorities in Fort Pierce, Florida are currently investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman who was found shot to death in her home.

According to the report, Shelwanda Riley was found with a gunshot wound in her home on North 28th Street by relatives Sunday evening.

It is unclear at this time when Riley was killed, however, police say she was last seen alive on Friday evening.

Authorities are calling her death suspicious and are asking for the public’s help in located a potential suspect.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact Det. Onese Rene at 772-467-6836. You can also call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

