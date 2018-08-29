Local woman kidnapped, beaten in $2.5M extortion plot, says police

Two men are accused of beating and kidnapping a Palm Beach woman in an attempt to extort $2.5 million from her.

Palm Beach Police arrested Mustafa Gencoglanoglu,45, and Murst Ekdi,38, on charges of kidnapping, attempted robbery, aggravated battery, extortion, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident occurred Monday, according to the police report, after Gencoglanoglu asked the 59-year-old woman for a ride to the Mangonia Park train station.

The victim told police she had known Gencoglanoglu for about a year prompting her to oblige to the seemingly simple request.

However, in the parking lot of the train station Gencoglanoglu zapped her with a taser several times before driving away with her in the vehicle, the woman told police.

She told investigators he drove her to a home and met up with a second man who wore a mask and gloves to hide his identity.

The woman also said that the two men beat her and used the taser on her, and, and at one point made her hold a gun.

According to the arrest report, police linked the gun to several murders.

The suspects wanted $4 million from the victim, but she told them she could only give the men $2.5 million.

She then went on to tell police that the two men drove her to Sabadell United Bank in Palm Beach, Florida.

A bank teller was able to assist the victim while one of the suspects sat in the waiting room.

According to the arrest report, the woman told the bank teller that she was being kidnapped, feared for her life and asked to be hidden.

The teller rushed the woman to a conference room, locked her inside and called the police.

The two suspects then fled the scene.

Shortly after, the suspects were apprehended after an officer spotted their vehicle which matched the description given to police.

In custody Gencoglanoglu reportedly confessed to the entire crime.

He first admitted to kidnapping and using a taser on the woman to extort millions of dollars.

He also admitted to conspiring with the second suspect, telling police he planned to share half of the money with Ekdi.

Furthermore, Gencoglanoglu said he took the victim to a rented home in Lake Park, FL and that the plan was for Ekdi to fly back to Turkey, withdraw half of the money and return to the U.S. to divide the money between the two.

Gencoglanoglu who faces an additional charge of unlawful use of a two-way communication device reportedly apologized.

It remains unclear at this time whether Ekdi admitted to the crime.

The post Local woman kidnapped, beaten in $2.5M extortion plot, says police appeared first on 850 WFTL.