Loggers Save A Moose

This moose is happy these guys came along! A group of loggers in Canada saved a moose after it fell through the ice. They used a chainsaw to cut a path and then steered it to shallow water. The men brought out some straps, in case they had to drag the moose out, and 1-had a chain saw to cut the ice. Initially, they started cutting a channel toward the shore, but they measured with a pole and it was too deep. Once the channel was cut and smashed with a sledge hammer, the men used long wooden poles and gently urged the moose to make its way over to the shallow area. The heroes are, Darren Whalley, Mark Wellington, Jordan Hay, and Byron Holbik.