Loki Is Back

Who loves this bad guy? Watch the first sizzle reel for the Disney Plus series starring Tom Hiddleston as the god of mischief. The first trailer for Disney+’s Loki confirms the MCU has a new timeline created by the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston first stepped into the role of mischievous god Loki for the 2011 film Thor, and, through his follow-up appearances in various films, became a fan favorite within the MCU. Though Loki perished at Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) hands in Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame saw an alternate Loki escape to somewhere within time and space with the Tesseract. This sets the stage for Loki, the third Marvel series slated to premiere on Disney+ next year. Picking up with Loki following his Endgame escape, the show will find the trickster running afoul of the TVA, aka the Time Variance Authority. Little is known about Loki’s overall plot at this time, though it has been revealed it will also star Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia DiMartino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.