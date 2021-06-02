LOLLAPALOOZA 2021 Lineup By Day Revealed

One of the biggest music festivals, Lollapalooza, has revealed their day by day lineup. The festival will be held in Chicago, July 29-August 1st and will feature more than 165 bands. Thursday July 29 – Miley Cyrus, Playboi Carti, Steve Aoki, JIMMY EAT WORLD, etc. Friday, July 30 – Tyler The Creator, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, etc. Saturday, July 31 – Post Malone, JOURNEY, Megan Thee Stallion, LIMP BIZKIT, etc. Sunday, August 1 – FOO FIGHTERS, DaBaby, Young Thug, Modest Mouse, etc. Which day would you want to go to LOLLAPALOOZA 2021? Are you planning on attending a musical festival this year?