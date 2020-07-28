Lollapalooza Announces Streaming Lineup

Lollapalooza might not be a huge live festival this weekend but the show will go on via stream. A massive line-up of performances from the Lollapalooza archives as well as other original performances from around the world. Artists include LCD Soundsystem, Metallica, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ellie Goulding, Run The Jewels, Lorde, Alabama Shakes, Tove Lo, Paul McCartney, Chance The Rapper, OutKast, Arcade Fire and more. There will also be new sets from H.E.R., Kaskade, and others. The event will be streamed live for free on YouTube this weekend.

Message from the Lollapalooza organizers: We are commemorating this year’s festival weekend with Lolla2020, a four-night broadcast event Thursday, 7/30 through Sunday, 8/2. Exclusively live on YouTube